The "E-bike Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-bike market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of technologically advanced and lightweight e-bikes. Volta has developed and manufactured a lightweight e-bike, which weighs around 34.39 lbs and is comparable to the weight of a conventional bicycle. The company claims the e-bike to have a mileage of around 65 kms in a single charge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing concern toward health and environmental among consumers. Vehicular emissions are the primary cause of various health issues, such as respiratory problems and asthma. The noise pollution caused by vehicles can even lead to loss of hearing, high blood pressure, and sleep deprivation.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is higher cost of e-bikes compared to conventional bicycles. E-bikes are eco-friendly and ensure riding pleasure. It offers an appealing option for adventure riding and low-cost transportation compared to automobiles. However, e-bikes are much more expensive than conventional bicycles which hinders the growth of the market.

Market Trends

Connected E-Bikes Establishing Novel Business Models Like Bike-Sharing

Development of Technologically Advanced Lightweight E-Bikes

Development of Anti-Lock Braking System for E-Bikes

Overflooding of Chinese E-Bikes into European Market

Key Vendors

Accell Group

BH Bikes

Derby Cycle

Fritzmeier

Klever Mobility

Leader 96

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Market Sizing

6. Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Battery Type

8. Market Segmentation by E-Bike Type

9. Market Segmentation by E-Bike Category (Within Pedelecs)

10. Customer Landscape

11. Regional Landscape

12. Decision Framework

13. Drivers Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Vendor Landscape

16. Vendor Analysis

