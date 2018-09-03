The "Cinema Industry Research Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
After ten years of stratospheric growth, the second decade of the century saw the Russian cinema market stalled by the wider economy and forming something of a plateau. With growth having resumed since 2016 the future is now looking brighter. This report offers comprehensive data relating to the market and the main players in it, together with five year forecasts of key metrics, supporting business planning for exhibitors, distributors, equipment and other suppliers, and investors in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. RUSSIA
1.1 Films and Distribution
1.2 Cinemas
1.3 Companies
- Cinema Park
- Premier Zal
- Karo Film
1.4 Forecasts
LIST OF TABLES
- Russian Cinema Market 2012-2017
- Top 20 Films 2017
- Leading Distributors 2016-2017
- Cinema Sites and Screens 2015-2017
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2013-2017
- Forecasts
- Russia Forecasts 2017-2022
