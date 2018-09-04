BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of connectivity solutions to developing countries, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Datanet.Com, LLC in Uganda after receiving final approval from the regulatory authority (Uganda Communications Commission). Established in 1999, Datanet is a network service provider operating in Uganda and offering corporate network connectivity as well as secure and reliable wholesale access services. Datanet was the first company in the East African region to enroll in the MEF Services Interconnect program with the aim of establishing standardized Carrier Ethernet access services and networks. It also launched EP-LAN service over its Carrier Ethernet network between Uganda and Kenya powering multi-branch interconnectivity/operations and LAN extensions. More recently, the company announced its MEF CE 2.0 E-Access certification. Datanet provides the East African region MEF certified access circuits and services as well as ENNI interconnections to expand further the global reach of standardized Carrier Ethernet services. "Datanet's acquisition reflects BringCom's strategy to expand its pan-African Carrier Ethernet network and global connectivity services," said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO of BringCom. "Our team is excited to formally welcome our new colleagues to the BringCom family." Datanet will allow BringCom to test its next-generation SDN/NFV platform in Uganda before the planned global rollout. BringCom's SDN/NFV platform will improve its ability to support international carriers' connectivity within Africa and competitively service the requirements of enterprises in the region.

BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA has built Pan-African Ethernet and MPLS networks with its own regional hubs (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Djibouti, Nairobi, Kampala and Lagos. BringCom has been offering international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers secure and reliable Ethernet, MPLS, IPLC and DIA services for enterprise WAN and SD-WAN connectivity.

Datanet is at the forefront of the East Africa regional telecommunications industry expanding its MEF CE 2.0 certified network and bringing new corporate services to the market, earning the reputation for providing reliable business-grade networking services to clients who run critical business applications throughout East Africa.

