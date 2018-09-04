Chinese solar manufacturer reports a similar scale of first-half losses to the $15m profit it posted this time last year. Will the company's decision to almost double module production capacity prove an inspired move or a mistimed disaster?"It is always darkest before dawn." That's certainly one way of assessing the first-half performance of Jinzhou-based solar ingot, wafer, cell and module producer Solargiga, whose figures have borne out the profit warning it recently issued. As expected, the specter of the May 31 decision by the Chinese government to turn off the PV subsidy tap hangs over ...

