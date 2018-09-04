Study Finds Equashield is One of Only Two Truly Closed Systems as Defined by Original NIOSH Protocol

NEW YORK, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

University of North Carolina's Eshelman School of Pharmacy studypublished in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice

Equashield (equashield.com), a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for hazardous drugs, today announced the results of a study conducted by the University of North Carolina's Eshelman School of Pharmacy, evaluating six marketed closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) according to the 2015 National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)'s proposed testing protocol.

The results of the 2016 study, published in the Journal of Oncology Pharmacy Practice, found that of all the CSTDs tested, only two could adequately contain hazardous drug vapors and aerosols in both the compounding and administration process - with Equashield being one of them. Containment of hazardous vapors is one of several factors used to assess the effectiveness of Closed System Transfer Devices, and use of Isopropyl alcohol serves as a realistic worst case surrogate for such assessment.

"According to the conclusions of the researchers, CSTDs that showed no leakage should be the preferred choice for hospital systems," said Marino Kriheli, Co-founder of Equashield. "While there is still an ongoing debate on the use of isopropyl alcohol as the surrogate for the NIOSH protocols, in truth, this surrogate serves as a magnifying glass for escaped drug vapors to the environment that takes place in real pharmacy settings, providing the most rigorous method of testing for CSTDs. Using isopropyl alcohol separates those systems that are truly closed from those that are not, as alcohol is present in many drugs and represents a similar volatility.

Researchers at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy disclosed that the study was funded by a grant from Equashield.

