The interested developers are a consortium formed by Fortum and local utility EPCG; Malta-based IREDL; and a domestic group named Montesolar.Only three entrants have participated in Montenegro's public invitation to lease land owned by the state at Briska Gora, in Ulcinj municipality, for the construction of a 200 MW solar project, issued in early May. According to the country's Ministry of Economy, the bidders are a consortium formed by Finnish utility Fortum and local state-owned power provider EPGC; the Malta-based International Renewable Energy Development Limited (IREDL) - itself a JV between ...

