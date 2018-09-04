Klaipedos Nafta: Amended Articles of Association of Klaipedos Nafta, AB registered

On 4th September 2018 Klaipedos Nafta, AB (hereinafter - the Company) received information that on 3rd September 2018 the amended of Articles of Association the Company had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania.

On 23th July 2018 the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders decided to amend the Articles of Association of the Company, by recasting the Articles of Association in the new wording.

The Articles of Association had been amended taking into account the amendments of Law on Stock Companies of Republic of Lithuania.





