SL Announces Monitoring as a Service for TIBCO with RTView Cloud for Middleware Monitoring

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SL Corporation, the leader in TIBCO middleware monitoring since 2004, is proud to announce today the availability of RTView Cloud for TIBCO middleware monitoring at TIBCO's annual customer conference TIBCO NOW 2018. SL is once again a Platinum Sponsor at TIBCO NOW 2018, the largest gathering of TIBCO customers, partners and experts and takes place this year on September 4-6, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

With RTView Cloud, TIBCO users are able to maximize uptime for critical applications and services with centralized views of their monitoring and alert information across multiple technologies, whether deployed on-premise or on any of several Cloud platforms. With dozens of pre-defined alerts and pre-built monitoring displays, users can quickly deploy a powerful monitoring service without the time, skill and expense necessary to build or configure their own monitoring applications.

The new RTView Cloud designer provides additional capability for users to create, collaborate, and publish custom monitoring displays from a browser and without the need to do any programming. This enables TIBCO support teams to offer custom displays to their end users that provide them with the exact metrics they need in the exact way they would like to see them.



RTView Cloud features a completely new user interface with responsive design to support multiple screen sizes and mobile devices.

Data security with RTView Cloud is enhanced through the use of a hybrid architecture which ensures all monitoring data stays securely behind the firewall. Performance metrics and alert data are accessed directly from users' browsers and never pushed out to the Cloud.

TIBCO technologies monitored with the RTView Cloud service include:

TIBCO EMS

TIBCO BusinessWorks 5/6

TIBCO BusinessEvents

TIBCO ActiveSpaces

TIBCO ActiveMatrix

TIBCO FTL

TIBCO Adapters

SL also provides monitoring for other integration middleware vendors and complementary technologies including Oracle database, VMware Hosts, Apache Kafka, and Solace.

"SL has been providing RTView monitoring for TIBCO for more than 15 years. Most of our projects have been for large, on-premise, distributed TIBCO implementations. Now, as more and more companies adopt Cloud and hybrid architectures, we are pleased to offer the RTView Cloud service which enables TIBCO support teams and architects to consolidate all of this information in a single subscription-based platform," said Praful Bhayani, VP of Strategic Projects and Business Development at SL Corporation.

To learn more about TIBCO Monitoring, please visit the SL website at www.sl.com. For a free 30-day trial of RTView Cloud, please visit http://rtviewcloud.sl.com/register.

About SL Corporation

SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in the monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments.

Contact:

Gia Hodges

Ghodges@sl.com

415-927-8500

