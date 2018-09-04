According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global corporate e-learning market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Corporate e-Learning Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global corporate e-learning market into the following end-user:

Service

Manufacturing

Retail

In 2017, the service segment accounted for 48% of the global market and is projected to reach 49% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global corporate e-learning market: Top emerging trend

The adoption of microlearning is an emerging trend in the corporate e-learning market. Microlearning involves smaller learning units compared with the traditional method of learning. Corporate e-learning vendors are moving from long duration training courses to microlearning. Many corporate e-learning vendors such as Allen Interactions and CommLab India provide microlearning solutions. Being mobile friendly, microlearning modules can be accessed by learners as per their convenience. The idea of microlearning is to help participants learn better and faster through short learning modules. Moreover, the information provided by microlearning is concise and relevant and helps address the knowledge gaps of participants.

