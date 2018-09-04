Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for rhabdomyosarcoma. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat rhabdomyosarcoma.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

Rhabdomyosarcoma: Market overview

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare soft-tissue cancer that affects the skeletal muscle tissue, bladder, or uterus. Despite being rare, it accounts for up to 40% of all the soft-tissue sarcomas. It is a highly malignant and aggressive form of cancer and is more common in people aged under 18 years. It is also referred to as a small-blue-round-cell tumor. Studies conducted on rhabdomyosarcoma have shown that there are no clear factors of risks associated with disease; however, it could result in congenital abnormalities. Rhabdomyosarcoma commonly affects the lungs, bone marrow, and bones. Certain genetic conditions, such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatosis type 1, Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, pleuropulmonary blastoma, are likely to increase the chances of a person developing childhood rhabdomyosarcoma.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "The stem cells of rhabdomyosarcoma have been recently identified, and the researchers believe that fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 is the marker for the cells. Researchers are currently planning on conducting studies on the use of stem cell therapy for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma."

Rhabdomyosarcoma: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the rhabdomyosarcoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, inhalation, and intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, biological, and peptide), targets (VEGF, tubulin, and others), MoA (VEGF inhibitor, tubulin polymerization inhibitor, and others), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapies employed, 70% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma are monotherapy. Monotherapy involves the use of a single drug to treat a particular disorder.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

