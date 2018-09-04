Technavio analysts forecast the global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market to grow at a CAGR close to 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing prominence of online retailing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market 2018-2022. The growing popularity of online retailing has enabled vendors to improve their profit margins. The number of online transactions and the average amount of money spent online per transaction is increasing worldwide. The rising number of online shoppers and customers worldwide will lead to a further growth in the sale of cannabis-based alcoholic beverages.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is increasing social acceptance of cannabis:

Global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market: increasing social acceptance of cannabis

The commonly held perceptions about cannabis being a mere intoxicant have changed across several nations. Over the past five years, the global legal cannabis-based edibles and cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market has been posting robust growth, alluring new vendors and large investors to leverage the potential offered by this industry. The growth of the cannabis market has significantly added to the income of several governments and boosted sales and revenue of major corporations. Therefore, with such advantages, it is expected that the global market will face a positive outlook in the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages "Increasing trend of legalization of cannabis is a major factor that is boosting the growth of the market as several nations are legalizing the use of marijuana for both recreational and medicinal purposes."

Global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market: Segmentation analysis

The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market research report provides market segmentation by product (cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 59% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. One of the factors contributing to increased sales in all regions is the rise in demand for cannabis-based edible products due to the legalization of cannabis usage worldwide.

