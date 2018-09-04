According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global kiteboarding equipment market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005819/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global kiteboarding equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global kiteboarding equipment market into the following products:

Kites

Accessories

Kiteboards

In 2017, the kites segment accounted for 63.96% of the global market and is projected to reach 64.15% by 2022, exhibiting a minimal increase in market share.

Global kiteboarding equipment market: Top emerging trend

Celebrity participation and social media driving interest among young kiteboarders is an emerging trend in the market. Social media plays a pivotal role in increasing awareness. Every kiteboarding team or vendor has a strong good social media presence because consumer feedback and engagement are important for marketing. At present, consumers are more engaged in social networking and blogs and vendors. Therefore, they prefer using social media to increase awareness and promote their products. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are powerful social media platforms for product promotion. For instance, the Instagram page of F-ONE kites is filled with kiteboarding photos and videos. These help brands to create a strong brand image among the consumers. Regular kiteboarders like Richard Branson made the former US president Barack Obama try kiteboarding when he was on vacation in the British Virgin Islands.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (EMEA, the Americas and the Caribbean, and APAC)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (kites, accessories, and kiteboards)

Market segmentation by distribution channel (retail distribution channel and other distribution channel)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Boards and More, F-ONE, Hiss-Tec, Pryde Group, and RICCI INTERNATIONAL)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005819/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com