Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") today announced that the companies have entered into a license agreement that grants Gilead the use of the Trianni transgenic human monoclonal antibody discovery platform to support the company's drug discovery efforts.

"We look forward to integrating Trianni's technology into our research and development program," said Bill Lee, PhD, Executive Vice President of Research, Gilead. "This platform will help enhance our ability to discover human antibodies and to develop new therapies in areas of unmet medical need."

"Trianni is very happy that Gilead has chosen the Trianni discovery platform," said Matthias Wabl, PhD, Chairman, President and CEO of Trianni. "We are confident that the cutting-edge genomic design of the Trianni discovery platform, which combines the complete human antibody repertoire with wild-type mouse immune responses to any target antigen, will nicely complement Gilead's drug discovery programs."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. Trianni's lead technology is a next-generation transgenic discovery platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. The design of the Trianni discovery platform leverages advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology. Trianni is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. Additional information about Trianni is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

