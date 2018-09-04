Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations
(567) 336-5128
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)
O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse
31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (Sep. 4, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, Sep. 12, 2018, in New York, NY.
O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1204940&tp_key=c3874300a5 (https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1204940&tp_key=c3874300a5)
The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.
About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).
