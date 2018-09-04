sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,12 Euro		+0,05
+0,33 %
WKN: 883100 ISIN: US6907684038 Ticker-Symbol: OIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,958
15,109
22:00
14,99
15,05
22:02
04.09.2018 | 22:29
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations
(567) 336-5128
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse
31st Annual Basic Materials Conference

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (Sep. 4, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, Sep. 12, 2018, in New York, NY.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1204940&tp_key=c3874300a5 (https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1204940&tp_key=c3874300a5)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

###

About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).


O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse Conference (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2214261/864077.pdf)
O-I Logo (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2214261/864078.jpg)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Owens-Illinois, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)