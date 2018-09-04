The "Russia B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online purchase of groceries and food delivery is projected to be the leading category of products purchased through B2C E-Commerce in Russia, as reported in this new publication, Russia B2C E-Commerce Market 2018.

Online commerce is increasing in Russia

Even though future growth of retail online sales in Russia is not expected to maintain the high compound annual growth rate of the seven years through 2017, estimates cited in this report reflect continued annual increases in the double digits. The online share of total retail in Russia is far below the current 10% global figure.

Food and grocery products lead overall online sales growth

In response to growing consumer demand, food retailers as well as leading general online merchants are offering grocery products online. Sales of this product segment are expected to outpace the growth of those products that have been the top categories, electronics/appliances and apparel, according to this report.

Cross-border online purchases in Russia on increase

In addition to the rapid growth in food sales online, another growing trend in Russian E-Commerce is cross-border shopping. A source cited in this report indicates that imported goods constituted a third of total online sales volume last year. Most of this cross-border shopping is done on Chinese websites such as AliExpress.ru, which garnered four times more traffic than Russia's leading domestic online merchant, Wildberries.ru.

Questions answered in this report?

What were the B2C E-Commerce sales dynamics in Russia in 2017 and what is the forecast for 2018?

What are the newest regulatory trends affecting the development of E-Commerce in Russia in 2018?

How many Russian consumers are involved in mobile and cross-border online shopping?

Which payment methods are preferred by Russia's online shoppers?

What are the top 20 online shops in Russia by 2017 sales?

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

CITILINK.ru

DNS NN Plyus OOO

Kupishoes LLC

M Video Trade OOO

Otto GmbH Co KG

Ozon Holdings Ltd

Ulmart ZAO

Wildberries OOO

X5 Retail Group

Yandex.Market B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b7pp36/russia_b2c?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005900/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Business