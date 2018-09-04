The "Turkey B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2C E-Commerce in Turkey expanding

Turkey B2C E-Commerce Market 2018 details the trends and sales data in this country. The report indicates that online retail sales in Turkey are prepared for rapid expansion.

Mobile and social media shopping contribute to growth of online retail in Turkey

Growth rates in the double digits are forecast for continued expansion of online retail in Turkey, where the current share of total retail sales is less than 5%, well below the online to total retail ratio of leading European markets. The report points to mobile commerce as a factor in the expansion, as over half of Turkish online shoppers bought through a handheld device last year. A similar share of online buyers placed orders through social media. Growing Internet and online shopper penetration rates help drive expected increase in B2C E-Commerce in Turkey.

Expansion of online retail fuels competition among merchants

The expansion of Turkey's online commerce has attracted the attention of international players. Alibaba reached an agreement to acquire local online seller Trendyol and Amazon reportedly plans operations in the nation for 2018. The leading online merchants in Turkey in 2017 included Hepsiburada and N11, though these and other online specialists face competition from the increasing multichannel offerings of established retailers, helping overcome the barriers of concern over online payments and preference of in-person shopping cited in the report.

Other details of online sales included in report

The publication includes details on the payment methods accepted in online shops of the top 100 retailers in Turkey plus data on shopper preferences, indicating for example that apparel is the top product category in online shopping, followed by household goods.

