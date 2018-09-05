Karolinska Development AB (publ): Vesalius Biocapital III Partners invests in Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma

STOCKHOLM, September 5, 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Forendo Pharma announces today that Vesalius Biocapital III Partners (Vesalius) joins Forendo Pharma's existing international investor syndicate. Forendo Pharma has raised funding of EUR 4 million from Vesalius. Stéphane Verdood, Managing Partner from Vesalius, joins Forendo Pharma's Board of Directors.

Vesalius Biocapital III Partners invests in later stage European life science companies in drug development, medtech, diagnostics and eHealth / mHealth, and is a fund managed by Vesalius Biocapital Partners, a specialist life sciences venture capital investor.

The funding enables Forendo Pharma to accelerate development of its innovative women's health portfolio. Forendo Pharma's lead program FOR 6219 in development for treatment of endometriosis, has commenced a Phase Ia study focusing on the general safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. The first women participating in the study have been dosed. Forendo Pharma's second program, a dual HSD Inhibitor for the treatment of broader gynecological conditions, is currently in preclinical discovery stage.

Endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects up to 10 per cent of women in reproductive age, causes repeated pain symptoms, infertility and impaired quality of life. Currently available treatments for endometriosis have limitations in efficacy or cause harmful side effects, due to estrogen depletion.

