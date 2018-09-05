As from September 6, 2018, subscription rights issued by Cimco Marine AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until September 18, 2018. Instrument: Cimco Marine subscription rights -------------------------------------------------- Short name: CIMCO TR -------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011642719 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 159305 -------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------- As from September 6, 2018, paid subscription shares BTA issued by Cimco Marine AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Cimco Marine paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CIMCO BTA ------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011642727 ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 159306 ------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Christer Nilsson 0733-968404.