Researchers from Finland's Aalto University and the Michigan Technological University, in the US, say they have demonstrated the cost per unit of power of black-Si PERC cells could fall 10.8%, despite an increase in cell processing cost.The common perception is that black-Si solar cells - known for their low reflectivity and a higher absorption of visible and infrared light - are too expensive compared to traditional crystalline cells, due to the higher costs determined by their production process at a commercial scale, and especially when using dry-etching and atomic layer deposition (ALD). ...

