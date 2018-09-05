Chinese wind turbine supplier and project developer, Goldwind is looking to offload its Australian wind and large-scale solar development pipeline, according to reporting from the Australian Financial Review. The move would be one of the first international player looking to exit the Australian renewables marketplace in the face of policy chaos on a national level. Goldwind Australia has been active in developing primarily wind, but also an increasing pipeline of large scale solar projects around Australia. Coupling existing wind arrays with PV - in what is known as a hybrid array - can be particularly ...

