Innovative Diagnostic Technology Playing Significant Role in Improving Detection for Better Cardiac Care

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the western world. In Europe and the U.S. alone, it is estimated 15 to 20 million patients a year visit the emergency departments of hospitals reporting chest pain that could be a sign of an acute myocardial infarction, commonly referred to as a heart attack. Efficient and quick diagnosis helps identify patients who may or may not be suffering from a heart attack allowing those with heart issues and conditions to receive the proper treatment. Like any good diagnostic tool, it can save lives and save money that hospitals need for other treatments. Early detection of heart attack by measuring very low levels of troponin released in the early stages of a heart attack is a vital unmet medical need for point of care. Cardiac health care is constantly improving as the latest advancements have allowed innovative and new devices to pinpoint and address cardiac issues earlier on. Active companies in the markets this week include Zenosense, Inc. (OTC:ZENO), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), Irhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).



Zenosense, Inc. (OTCPK:ZENO) BREAKING NEWS: Zenosense, a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the MIDS Cardiac hand-held technology for the early detection of heart attack at the Point of Care, is pleased to announce that its MIDS Medical Ltd. joint venture ("MML") has entered a staged funding for the next phase of development of MIDS Cardiac.



On 31 August, 2018 MML entered into an agreement with a third party investor for funding of up to an aggregate amount of $1,200,000 ("Agreement"). This funding is expected to cover the costs of the next crucial development phase of the MIDS Cardiac microfluidic test strip which aims to embody a high sensitivity ("HS") troponin assay or a similar assay to prove the MIDS system on a live test.



As reported on June 19, 2018 the patented MIDS technology has successfully detected commercial assay beads at a level approximately four times better than the threshold advised by MML's assay consultants as required for a HS troponin assay.



The next phase development plan includes;

- Design and create an active version of the MIDS microfluidic strip, including the closer integration of the MIDS magnetic sensors to improve the detection levels even further;

- In conjunction with a leading assay development Company contracted to MML design, develop and embody a live HS assay on the MIDS test strip;

- Refinements of electronic circuitry and software, system testing and data collection; and

- The creation of compliance dossier.



MML's work is ongoing and it plans to expand its development operations by engaging a number of specialists in the fields of electronics, microfluidics and software development to carry out the work required. The outcome of this next phase is intended to prove to industry that the MIDS magnetic detection method can detect and accurately quantify a live HS assay on the MIDS microfluidic test strip. If successfully completed, the Company believes this will demonstrate that MIDS Cardiac can be used at the Point of Care for HS Troponin testing and is ready for final device development.



HS Troponin testing for myocardial infarction at the Point of Care would meet a critical unmet medical need. It is expected to be of intense interest to global diagnostic majors and the proof of concept should also open up substantial opportunities for the MIDS system to be applied to numerous other immunoassay tests.Read this and more news for Zenosense athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/zeno.html



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) recently announced a distribution agreement for Afrezza with Tanner Pharma Group, a global provider of integrated specialty access solutions. The agreement names Tanner as a distributor of Afrezza outside of the United States in regions the product is not yet registered. Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus. "Al Mann had a vision of making Afrezza available to all people living with diabetes around the world and this agreement helps accelerate that access to Afrezza on a named patient access basis in underserved international markets," said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. "Our partnership with Tanner Pharma to distribute Afrezza provides us a strong partner with a track record of success in working with physicians, hospitals and ministries of health to provide medicine that is not currently available in their country." The distribution will be managed by TannerGAP, Inc. ("TannerGAP"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tanner Pharma Group.



BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) recently announced the release of its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. As an industry pioneer, BioTel Care developed the first FDA-cleared, cellular-enabled glucometer which supports real-time transmission and consolidation of patient data in an FDA-cleared cloud. Building on the success of this technology, BioTel Care is launching its next-generation blood glucose monitor, which includes an innovative touch-screen user interface, enabling patients to easily test blood glucose levels while capturing additional personal health data. The monitor's remote capabilities allow patients to quickly communicate a wide range of relevant health information to their care providers. Clinicians can access and track their patients' data through the BioTel Care cloud and can provide immediate feedback, as needed, directly to their patients via the new monitor's messaging feature. Patients can also track their own data with informative graphical summaries available on the monitor. Both clinicians and patients will benefit from the system's ability to be paired with other connected health devices, providing the option to consolidate various types of health information into a single, cloud-based repository.



iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) recently announced that results of the mHealth Screening to Prevent Strokes (mSToPS) study, which showed increased detection of asymptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF) in high-risk individuals using Zio by iRhythm, have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Utilizing an innovative home-based study design, electrocardiogram (ECG) recording and analysis were carried out using the FDA-cleared Zio by iRhythm ambulatory continuous monitoring patch to evaluate detection of asymptomatic AF, also known as silent AF. At one-year, primary results showed that AF was newly diagnosed in 6.7 percent of patients who were actively monitored by the Zio service versus 2.6 percent in the observational control group receiving routine care. In addition, 4.0 percent of patients in the Zio monitored group were found to have potentially actionable arrhythmias other than AF including ventricular tachycardia, pause, AV block, and symptomatic supraventricular tachycardia. Researchers at the Scripps Translational Science Institute (STSI) conducted the study in partnership with collaborators, Aetna and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) recently announced it is acquiring Cryterion Medical, Inc., a privately-held company developing a single-shot cryoablation platform for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The addition of this cryoballoon platform positions the company as the first to have both cryothermal and radiofrequency (RF) single-shot, balloon-based ablation therapies in its portfolio. Boston Scientific has been an investor in Cryterion since its inception in 2016 and the transaction price for the approximately 65 percent remaining stake not already owned by Boston Scientific consists of $202 million in up-front cash. The quickly expanding global electrophysiology (EP) market is estimated to reach $5 billion in 2018. Additionally, single-shot ablation therapies are believed to be the fastest growing sub-segment within the EP market, with rates well into in the double digits, and trending toward more than $1 billion over the next few years. Patients with AF - a common heart rhythm disorder - are often treated with anti-arrhythmic drugs as well as cardiac ablation. Ablation therapy is the process of delivering RF (heating) or cryothermal (cooling) energy to the areas of the heart muscle responsible for the abnormal heart rhythm. Both types of energy can be used to isolate pulmonary veins, which are often the source of AF.



