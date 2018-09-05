MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Appoints Erich Schnake to South American Lithium Mining Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; FKT: 1MG) is pleased to announce the engagement of Erich Schnake, former Chilean Mining Ministry Undersecretary, to its South American management team. Mr. Schnake will provide legal and regulatory support to advance the Company's efforts in navigating Chilean regulatory permitting frameworks in order to obtain production permits.

Mr. Schnake has more than a decade of experience working within the Chilean mining and energy sector. Most recently, he held the title of Chilean Mining Industry Undersecretary, where he was responsible for internal administration within the government body while coordinating with public stakeholders to develop and implement new policies. During his tenure, Mr. Schnake prepared and negotiated numerous government regulations and amendments for the mining sector, including the Special Lithium Operation Contract signed between the government of Chile and Salar de Maricunga SpA, a subsidiary of Codelco, to develop a lithium exploitation project. Prior to his role with the Chilean government, Mr. Schnake acted as advisor to both the General Secretariat of the Presidency as well as Tripontis Ltda., where he designed and drafted contract documents and procedures for Codelco, CMDI Collahuasi, Antofagasta Minerals S.A., and Cementos Bío Bío. He has also held roles at numerous law firms throughout Chile. Mr. Schnake holds a Master(c) in Public Policies from the Universidad de Chile, a Master in Environmental Law from the University of Sydney and a Diploma in Public Policies from the Harris School of Public Policy, University of Chicago.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX has developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized, lined evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine, and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater. The technology was recently chosen as winner of the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London in May (see press release dated May 18, 2018).

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource company with interests in advanced material and energy assets throughout North America. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com .

