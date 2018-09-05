Largest European Healthcare Transaction in 2018

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPT" or the "Company") (NYSE:MPW), today announced that it has completed the previously announced joint venture among certain of its European affiliates and affiliates of Primonial Group ("Primonial"). As previously disclosed, the joint venture agreements establish a value of the 71 assets of €1.63 billion, reflecting an unlevered internal rate of return exceeding 15% since MPT's acquisition of the assets. Total proceeds to MPT, including its portion of secured debt, are approximately €1.14 billion. The company expects to use such proceeds to repay balances under its revolving credit facility, make investments in additional U.S. and European hospital assets and for other corporate purposes.

"This partnership with Primonial demonstrates MPT's unique expertise and ability to create long term value for our shareholders, reduce our cost of capital and provide permanent capital for reinvestment to create additional highly attractive hospital real estate portfolios," said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT's Chairman, President and CEO. "Already we are highly focused on reinvestment of proceeds to acquire hospital real estate leased to high-quality operators in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere."

MPT also disclosed that the joint venture has entered into a €655 million secured financing arrangement with a consortium of lenders, including Societe Generale S.A. Frankfurt Branch as Mandated Lead Arranger and affiliates of AXA. Provisions of the financing agreement include a term of seven years and a swapped fixed rate of approximately 2.3%.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

About Primonial Group

Primonial Group, specialized in all aspects of wealth management, selects, combines and offers comprehensive solutions for wealth management professionals and their clients. It is supported by a large number of specialists in residential property investments and real estate funds, life insurance and annuities, structured products and asset management, and has assets under management (managed or advised) of €23.44 billion. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.primonial.com.

