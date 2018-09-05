Omni Commerce Corp.: Omni Appoints Director and Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Omni Commerce Corp. (TSX-V: OMNI; FRA: 0MZA) ('Omni' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Gary R. Thompson has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as the appointment of Larry Martin to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Larry Martin is a successful entrepreneur with 40 years' experience in executive leadership, marketing and branding and intellectual property matters in many different industries. He is on the board of directors of numerous companies and is sought after for his expertise on building brands with a focus on consumer sales. Most recently as a principal and CEO of Field and Stream LLC, he facilitated the growth from $20 million to over $400 million in 5 years, then exited the company in a sale to Dicks Sporting Goods. Larry has 35 years' experience as a principal officer and director to many corporations in the medical industry, which ties in nicely into the CBD sector.

'Mr. Martin is a serially successful entrepreneur. I feel very fortunate to have him as an advisor to help Omni and PureKana reach the next level of growth,' stated Anthony Srdanovic, Omni's CEO.

Mr. Gary Thompson is a top-level executive with a wealth of experience in founding companies, raising capital and growing shareholder value over his 28 years of experience. He has raised in excess of $100 million in multiple public companies which he founded. Mr. Thompson completed the Queen's Executive MBA Program at Queen's School of Business and holds a B.Sc. (Honours) Geology, from the University of British Columbia.

'Mr. Thompson's vast experience in public entities and his network will be invaluable to Omni,' states Omni's CEO.

The Company has accepted the resignation of Monique Morden as director as she is leaving to pursue other ventures. Omni would like to thank Ms. Morden for her contribution and wish her success in all future endeavors.

Gary Boddington has relinquished his role as a member of the advisory board of Omni. Mr. Boddington joined the advisory board in November 2017 to advise the company on blockchain related opportunities. In March 2018 the Omni board decided not to pursue opportunities in the blockchain industry and Mr. Boddington terminated his role as an advisor to the Company.

About PureKana

Based in Los Angeles, California, PureKana is a top source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. PureKana's CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) as nutritional additives. PureKana products are non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides or chemical fertilizer. PureKana's mission is to educate the world on the benefits of hemp CBD and to lead the industry in bringing affordable hemp CBD products to the marketplace. The Members, both of whom are resident in Los Angeles, California, are the sole owners and managers of PureKana.

About Omni

Omni is a publicly listed company currently listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol "OMNI". Omni is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. On May 31, 2018, trading in the Shares was halted in connection with the Company's announcement of the proposed Change of Business and is expected to remain halted until the Closing.

Other Information

Completion of the transaction described herein is subject to a number of conditions, including Exchange acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval. The transactions cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Change of Business may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider has in any way passed or expressed an opinion upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

