PrivateFly Will Join OneSky, Directional's Exclusive Family of Private Jet Travel Access Solutions

Within The OneSky Family, PrivateFly Will Join Forces With Digital Booking Pioneer Skyjet

Pairing Creates a Truly Global Solution for Instant Access to Aircraft Worldwide

OneSky Offers the World's Most Complete Suite of Private Jet Travel Access Solutions Including Digital On-Demand Charter Providers PrivateFly and Skyjet, Jet Card Innovator Sentient Jet and Shared Ownership Leader Flexjet

OneSky, LLC, part of Directional Aviation and home to some of the world's most respected private aviation companies including Skyjet, Sentient Jet and Flexjet, today announced it has acquired United Kingdom-headquartered PrivateFly, a leading global digital booking service for private jet charter flights. PrivateFly is expected to combine with Skyjet, OneSky's existing brokerage group and a pioneer in aviation technology for more than 20 years, to create one of the world's largest online booking platforms for private jet charter, one with a robust digital platform and a physical geography and assets tailored for countries on four continents.

"We are delighted to welcome PrivateFly to the OneSky and the Directional Aviation family," said Kenn Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation. "PrivateFly's co-founders, Adam Twidell and Carol Cork, are true innovators who recognized early on how important mobile capabilities and on-demand digital bookings are in the charter space, and they will continue to play a critical role in the company's future. Pairing PrivateFly with Skyjet, OneSky's current digital on-demand charter broker, brings together two unique, innovative companies that are in different geographies to support OneSky's vision of a world-leading on-demand charter operation."

Twidell, who is PrivateFly's CEO, said, "We are proud to be joining OneSky, part of Directional Aviation, which incorporates every aspect of the private aviation industry in a way that no other company can. This is a key strategic moment for us that opens up new opportunities for our loyal and growing base of globe-spanning users, leveraging the power not only of Skyjet but also of the other OneSky companies."

"With this transaction, the OneSky portfolio of companies continues its global expansion to advance our vision of a connected world in which travelers anywhere in the world have access to every private jet travel solution no matter where they reside, ranging from on-demand charter booked at the swipe of a mobile device to membership programs to jet cards," said Andrew Collins, the President of OneSky's on-demand private jet charter organization Skyjet as well as jet card provider Sentient Jet. "With the combination of PrivateFly and Skyjet, we are realizing the digital part of this vision in the on-demand charter space. Nobody provides instant private jet travel at the touch of a button with this degree of expertise, allowing people to travel in the way that best meets their needs."

In line with the heritage of both PrivateFly and Skyjet, OneSky has a series of forthcoming technology-driven innovations that will further cement their global leadership in providing digitally accessed on-demand private jet travel.

In 2008, PrivateFly became the first digital end-to-end private jet booking platform. Initially focused on the United Kingdom, it since has developed multiple channels and customer bases worldwide, through localized content and language platforms and a multilingual, multicultural team. Currently, PrivateFly's platform for booking includes websites and digital applications tailored for 19 different countries on four continents, including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Skyjet launched its charter platform in 1997, revolutionizing the travel landscape by pioneering the industry's first patented e-commerce platform for booking private jets. Skyjet is the first private aviation company to introduce the leading digital payment alternatives, adding Apple Pay to its award-winning mobile application in 2015 and Google Pay in 2017. Today, Skyjet offers one of the most popular and highly-downloaded private jet instant-booking mobile applications.

The combined entity will operate offices in both the United States and Europe and leverage the extensive infrastructure and assets available within the OneSky family of brands. Adam Twidell and Carol Cork will lead the new entity in its next period of growth and innovation.

About Directional Aviation and OneSky

Directional Aviation Capital is a private investment firm whose singular focus is private business aviation. Combining strategic aviation ownership, unmatched experience and revolutionary vision, Directional continues to innovate and reshape private aviation. Directional's unique industry expertise enables them to quickly understand business aviation companies and provide the financing and operational strategy needed to take advantage of evolving market opportunities.

Many of the world's leading private aviation companies are proud to be part of our family. Directional's OneSky portfolio of private jet travel providers includes shared ownership/fractional jet ownership, jet card, membership and on-demand charter providers. Industry leaders representing MRO, private jet remanufacturing, aviation parts distribution and more also make up the Directional family. Directional Aviation is charting the course of private aviation, worldwide. For more information, visit www.directionalaviation.com.

About Skyjet

Founded in 1997, Skyjet revolutionized private jet charter after pioneering the industry's first on-demand online booking for private jets. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Skyjet is a leading provider of on-demand private jet charters, providing clients with the industry's most efficient means of accessing private jet travel. Skyjet provides a superior solution for travelers seeking a simple, on-demand private jet charter option and a seamless booking experience. Clients have instant access to a custom fleet of aircraft as well as a fully certified jet collection through an extensive network of Skyjet approved operators. A team of dedicated aviation experts focused on exceptional service play a critical role in every Skyjet-approved trip. Skyjet's sole focus is on private jet charter customers, and it offers them convenience, security, and overall peace of mind in short, expertise on demand. Skyjet is part of one of the world's largest aviation portfolios, Directional Aviation. Visit www.skyjet.com to learn more.

About PrivateFly

PrivateFly is a global booking platform for private jet charter, making it faster, easier and more cost-effective to compare and book private jets. With over 7000 aircraft integrated worldwide, PrivateFly combines innovative technology with its team of aviation experts, available 24/7.

PrivateFly holds both Argus Certified Broker and Wyvern Broker status, industry best practice accreditations. The company's fast growth has been recognized by a number of award programs including the Financial Times FT1000, The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 and SME Export Track 100. For more information, visit www.privatefly.com.

