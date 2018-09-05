Philips introduces computational pathology software for automated prostate and ovarian tumor detection at ECP 2018

- Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TissueMark [1] software enables molecular research labs to reduce variability in tumor estimation and related costs

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands and BILBAO, Spain, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the latest release of TissueMark, which now supports region of interest detection for the majority of molecular testing and helps research labs improve the accuracy of tumor estimation. The new version, which will be showcased at the 30th European Congress of Pathology (ECP) 2018, from 8-12 September at Euskalduna Conference Centre, leverages deep learning AI to aid in prostate and ovarian tumor tissue identification.

Prostate cancer is the second deadliest cancer for men and ovarian cancer is the fifth deadliest for women. Given the severity of these two cancers, it is increasingly important that pathologists are equipped with the technology they need to further their research in these important areas. Innovative computational solutions can help pathologists improve efficiency in the research setting, which will ultimately help support precision medicine and enhance the speed and accuracy of diagnosis.

In addition to providing tumor sufficiency guidance for lung histology, lung cytology, colon and breast tissue samples in 60 seconds, the updated TissueMark software now provides this guidance to whole slide images (WSI) of adenocarcinoma prostate tissue and high-grade serous carcinoma ovarian tissue. With this update, TissueMark presents a comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven applications to address most critical primary tumors encountered for molecular research testing.

"Using a microscope for tumor estimation is subjective and leads to high variability amongst pathologists," said Marlon Thompson, General Manager, Philips Digital & Computational Pathology. "By digitizing the tissue slide and analyzing the image with robust computational software and intelligent algorithms, we can better support pathologists' workflows and help labs enhance quality and reliability, while reducing costs by limiting the number of molecular tests performed with insufficient tumor content."

AI-powered solutions have great potential to make solutions adaptive to the needs of clinicians to help them further improve patient outcomes and care efficiency. Philips is at the forefront of using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence in key healthcare domains and launched its AI platform for healthcare earlier this year.

To demonstrate Philips' commitment to AI and computational pathology technologies, the recently renamed Philips Digital & Computational Pathology business will showcase the latest version of TissueMark at ECP 2018. In addition to TissueMark, attendees will have an opportunity to experience the company's comprehensive portfolio of digital pathology systems, including the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution, which helps labs to enhance efficiency of pathologists' workflows with the potential to improve cost savings and drive efficient care.

For more information on Philips' presence at the 30th European Congress of Pathology, visit www.philips.com/digitalpathology, stop by Philips' booth (#10) and follow @Philips_Path for ECP2018 updates throughout the event.

[1] TissueMark is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purpose or in any other manner for regular medical practice.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha

Philips Group Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 10 55 8116

E-mail: Joost.Maltha@philips.com

Twitter: @JoostMaltha

Hans Driessen

Philips Digital & Computational Pathology

Tel.: +31 6 10 61 0417

E-mail: hans.driessen@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology, deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated in 2017 sales of EUR 17.8 billion and it employs approximately 75,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/739556/Philips_TissueMark.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324348/royal_philips_logo.jpg