Transporters will experience the flexibility and efficiency reUse brings to their planning for the first time

Avantida, an INTTRA company, today announced that CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, two of the world's largest liner shipping companies, are offering reUse container management services in Mexico. reUse is a container triangulation service for transporters made available on Avantida's online platform. It is the first time that this service is offered in Mexico, and for Avantida it is their first step into the North American market.

This is how reUse works: once an import container has been unloaded it must be taken back to the port or assigned depot. With reUse, transport companies can request the liner shipping company to use that same container and bring it straight to their export customer to get loaded. This way, they avoid waiting times at depots and terminals and eliminate unnecessary mileage, which provides the additional benefit of reducing CO 2 emissions in addition to overall costs.

"Re-use is a completely new concept for the container transport sector in Mexico. Using an import container to go straight to your export customer without having to go back to the terminal is a refreshing advancement for planners and dispatchers. Being able to manage this on Avantida's platform makes this new way of planning even easier to adopt," said Kapil Garg, Head of Inland Operations Latin America at CMA CGM.

"This is a great opportunity for transporters! We are delighted to offer empty container re-use in Mexico. The Avantida platform will bring a new dimension to their planning strategies, optimising time on the road and reducing transportation costs. For us, we expect a similar structure and efficiency it already provides in Europe," said Niklas Ohling, Senior Director of Container Steering at Hapag-Lloyd.

"After successfully rolling out our platform across Europe, we are absolutely thrilled to be able to help container transport companies in Mexico become more effective," said Luc De Clerck, Avantida's CEO. "The Avantida platform will provide fantastic new opportunities to the Mexican transport community to save both money and time every single day.

Over the past year Avantida has both expanded in existing markets and entered new ones, including Germany, France, Poland, Lithuania and now Mexico. The platform is now available in 12 countries, with almost 4,000 registered companies and an average of 1,600 transactions a day.

About Avantida

Avantida, an INTTRA company, is an online platform that facilitates services offered by ocean lines to transport and logistic companies for digitally optimised container transport planning.

Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, with a tech hub in Krakow, Poland, Avantida is an agile team of 30 entrepreneurial minds that aims to digitally transform traditional logistics processes. To such extent, that major global ocean lines regard them as one of the most advanced players in their field, creating financial opportunities for all stakeholders in the chain. Services include reUse (empty container triangulation), depotX (change of pick-up and/or drop-off location of an empty container) and flexGate (pick-up or drop-off of empty containers after hours).

About CMA-CGM

Now headed by Rodolphe Saadé, from its base in Marseille, the CMA CGM Group is present in more than 160 countries through its network of over 755 agencies, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide (4,500 in France). With a young and diversified fleet of 504 vessels, the CMA CGM Group serves over 420 of the world's 521 commercial ports. Through more than 200 shipping lines, the company operates on every one of the world's seas. Its global presence and efficient ships like the CMA CGM BOUGAINVILLE enabled the CMA CGM Group to transport a volume of 18.95 million TEUs last year.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 221 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,300 employees and 387 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.3 million TEU including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 124 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

About INTTRA

INTTRA is the largest neutral network, software and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry. INTTRA's innovative products, combined with the scale of our network, empower our customers to trade with multiple parties and leverage ocean industry information to improve their businesses. Connecting over 30,000 shipping companies across 200 countries with more than 60 leading carriers and over 150 software alliance partners, INTTRA streamlines the ocean trade process. More than 800,000 container orders per week are initiated on the INTTRA platform, representing over one quarter of global ocean container trade.

