Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BHHKF) (FSE: BBW) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce that as of August 31, 2018, its 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers, Inc. ("Potanicals"), has been issued a license to sell cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") by Health Canada.

"Receiving our license to sell is the crowning milestone in our licensing journey that started in 2013. This will enable the Company to showcase its products to the global market, as well as, move to close the conversations that we have engaged in thus far with vendors in several countries," states Mr. Zhang Johnson, CEO of Benchmark.

The license to sell under the ACMPR will permit Potanicals to sell dried cannabis.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry.

In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. Potanicals Green Growers possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate and sell cannabis as an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating in its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Benchmark is pursuing additional sites to retro-fit for large scale cultivation expansion.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

