Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is deeply concerned by the disastrous management of Telecom Italia (TIM) since Elliott took control of its Board of Directors following the May 4, 2018 Shareholders Meeting:

The stock market performance is dramatic: TIM's share price dropped about 35% since May 4, 2018, and is at its lowest level in five years while in its April 9, 2018 position paper, Elliott promised a doubling of the share price over the next two years.

The new governance team is failing: the spreading of rumors (including the departure of the CEO) is causing dysfunction that is harmful to the smooth operation and results of TIM.

Vivendi, its largest shareholder with 24% of the shares, remains convinced of TIM's significant development potential.

