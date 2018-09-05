The global primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) treatment market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of diseases associated with PSC. Several diseases, such as gallbladder cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases, are associated with primary sclerosing cholangitis. This, in turn, increases the demand for drugs to treat PSC and avoid other liver diseases.

This market research report on the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of affordable PSC drugs as one of the key emerging trends in the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market:

Global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market: Development of affordable PSC drugs

The available option for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis is liver transplantation. The cost of liver transplantation is high compared with UDCA, which is the only therapeutic present in the market. Several companies are conducting trials of drugs to come up with new therapeutic candidates for the treatment of the disease.

"Some pipeline drugs under study are showing positive results. For instance, the AESOP trial is being conducted to test obeticholic acid for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis. The trial is being conducted by Intercept Pharmaceuticals. PSC drugs are more efficient and affordable as compared to liver transplantation, which is encouraging the companies to develop PSC drugs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market by product (UDCA and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 52%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period.

