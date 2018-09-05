The global electronic adhesives market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for electrically conductive adhesives. The extensive and increasing applicability of electronic adhesives has led to numerous product developments, fueling the demand for adhesives in electronic applications. The development of new polymer-based conductive adhesives with specific performances and improved conductivity are critical for the functioning of thermal interface material (TIMs). TIMs are used in electronics to transfer the heat away from hot components to the cooling hardware. The demand for thermal management materials and adhesives is driven by the unwanted and potentially harmful heat generated due to the miniaturization of electronic components and systems in all areas of the electronics market, including medical applications.

This market research report on the global electronic adhesives market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the miniaturization of electronic products as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronic adhesives market:

Global electronic adhesives market: Miniaturization of electronic products

Miniaturization is the key trend that is accelerating the growth of the electronics industry. Miniaturization involves the development of smaller scale devices or components for mechanical, optical, and electronic products and devices. The miniaturization of electronic products, including automotive components, medical devices, and other electronic devices, leads to cost reduction while offering convenience, aesthetics and better quality to the final product. This trend has led to an increase in the use of adhesives in place of lead-based solders to mount SMDs.

"Miniaturization of electronic circuits leads to heat buildup, resulting in internal failure of electronic components due to operation at the maximum operating temperature. Thus, thermally conductive adhesives are used to tackle this heat buildup issue in the electronic devices. These adhesives also offer significant properties for electronic applications such as vibration and chemical resistance and superior electrical insulation. As the demand for high-quality and smaller electronic devices is increasing, the need for adhesives to protect and bond electronic components has also increased," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global electronic adhesives market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electronic adhesives market by products (electrically conductive adhesives, thermally conductive adhesives, and UV curing adhesives), applications (surface mounting, conformal coatings, wire tacking, and potting and encapsulation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The surface mounting segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 65%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

