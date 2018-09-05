(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)
Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS):
Listing market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN code: FR0010425595
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting
|08/31/2018
|42,408,931
|47,627,833
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 18 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.
Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.
Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com
Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005519/en/
Contacts:
Cellectis
Media :
Jennifer Moore, 917-580-1088
VP of Communications
media@cellectis.com
or
Caitlin Kasunich, 212-896-1241
KCSA Strategic Communications
ckasunich@kcsa.com
or
IR:
Simon Harnest, 646-385-9008
VP of Corporate Strategy and Finance,
simon.harnest@cellectis.com