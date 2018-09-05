The global aircraft computer market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the adoption of next-generation computers for advanced avionics. Military operations rely on combat aircraft for specific missions. These missions range from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to precision weapons targeting. These aircraft rely on modern avionics powered by powerful onboard computers for providing increased situational awareness, better performance, and special mission capabilities.

This market research report on the global aircraft computer market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of IoT-enabled jet engines as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft computer market:

Global aircraft computer market: Advent of IoT-enabled jet engines

IoT is an emerging concept that allows many connected things to collect and share data about their usage patterns and the work environment, forming a network between unanimated objects and their users. An onboard computer chip is an essential component for such a setup as data processing, and usage predictions are vital concepts of this technology. The aircraft industry has devised an extensive usage of IoT and has integrated the technology into several aspects of operations.

"Companies such as Boeing have integrated IoT-driven blockchain activities in their production cycle. It has divided its operations into four key phases and has assigned steps, which involve tracking of thousands of individual parts. IoT helps address the complexities that arise in the manufacturing, operation, maintenance, and eventual disposals of each aircraft. It also helps manufacturers gain a quick and deep understanding of the intimate details of machines," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace.

Global aircraft computer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft computer market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The commercial aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 60%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share.

