The global diabetic macular edema treatment market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005968/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global diabetic macular edema treatment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the prevalence of diabetes. According to CDC, more than 100 million people are living with diabetes or prediabetes in the US. The high rate of diabetes leads to an increase in the prevalence of diabetic macular edema, which is primarily caused by diabetes. The major reason for the increasing incidences of diabetes is the rising prevalence of obesity, hypertension, alcohol consumption, and urbanization.

This market research report on the global diabetic macular edema treatment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of new laser delivery systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global diabetic macular edema treatment market:

Global diabetic macular edema treatment market: Use of new laser delivery systems

The redesign and replacement of the existing retinal delivery systems may result in improved patient outcomes. One new laser treatment option is the use of patterned scanning laser, which uses short-pulse duration and high power causing any adverse products on patients.

"Patterned scanning laser allows more controlled and precise allocation of rays, which reduces the size of retina burns in the eyes. Moreover, this type of treatment offers higher efficiency and reduced treatment time. The treatment of diabetic macular edema using advanced laser system offers precision and security when compared with the standard laser treatment," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global diabetic macular edema treatment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global diabetic macular edema treatment market by product type (anti-VEGF, corticosteroid, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 48%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. It is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the awareness of treatments for diabetic macular edema in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005968/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com