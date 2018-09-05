Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or "the Company") today announced that it has issued deferred share units ("DSUs") to its directors.

Under the amended DSU plan, approved by shareholders on September 27, 2016, the Company has issued an aggregate of 259,167 DSUs to non-executive directors under the Company's deferred share unit plan in settlement of $77,750 of deferred directors' compensation. The DSUs are to be settled in common shares of the Company when the director retires from all positions with the Company.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc. is a producer of high quality wines and a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates three wineries, two in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, Seasons and Backyard Vineyards. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kirkwood Diamond Canada Partnership ("KDC"), the Company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country, as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Josh wines from California, Fat Bastard wines from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Marston's beers from England, Hpnotiq Liqueur from France, Anciano wines from Spain, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Waterloo Brewing and Amsterdam Brewery, both from Canada, Landshark Lager from the USA, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Malfy Gin from Italy, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic and Evan Williams Bourbon from the USA.

