sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,179 Euro		-0,003
-1,65 %
WKN: A1W77Z ISIN: CA2525931085 Ticker-Symbol: 4WS 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC0,179-1,65 %