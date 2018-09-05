According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global educational toys market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart toys is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005979/en/

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global educational toys market to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Educational Toys Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global educational toys market into the following products:

Academic toys

Cognitive toys

Motor skills toys

In 2017, the academic toys segment accounted for 35% of the global market and is projected to reach 36% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global educational toys market: Top emerging trend

The rise in green toys is an emerging trend in the educational toys market. Considering the various safety and security issues related to raw materials in the educational toys industry, many parents, educators, and vendors are increasingly opting for eco-friendly educational toys, generally called green toys. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for sustainable product development, as these products cause less harm to the environment. Companies such as 4M has started offering eco-friendly educational toys. Some eco-friendly educational toys offered by 4M include recycled Paper Beads Kits and 4M Eco Science Toys.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Educational Toys Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (academic toys, cognitive toys, and motor skills toys)

Market segmentation by age group (0-4 years age group and 4-8 years age group)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Engino.net, Hasbro, LEGO Group, Learning Resources, Mattel, MindWare, MAIER Group (Ravensburger), and VTech Holdings)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005979/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com