Dividend up 10% year over year;

Marjorie Lao elected to board of directors

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced, at its annual general meeting (AGM), that the Company's shareholders approved a dividend of approximately CHF 0.67 per share1, an increase of approximately 10 percent compared to last year.

Additionally, at the meeting, Logitech's shareholders elected to the board of directors Marjorie Lao, chief financial officer of LEGO Group. All incumbent nominees to the board were re-elected, and all other proposals at the AGM were approved.

Guerrino De Luca, Logitech's chairman of the board, said: "Our strong performance last financial year has permitted us to continue to increase our annual dividend. It is also my pleasure to welcome Marjorie to our board. She brings with her strong financial expertise, as well as strategy, M&A and consumer experience. I know she'll be an asset to Logitech's bright future."

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be Sept. 21, 2018. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 19, 2018. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

1 Based on the number of shares outstanding, net of treasury shares, as of March 31, 2018. The actual number may change as of the record date.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005902/en/

Contacts:

Logitech International

Ben Lu

Vice President, Investor Relations USA

510-713-5568

or

Krista Todd

Vice President, External Communications USA

510-713-5834

or

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499