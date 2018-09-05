According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global remote patient monitoring market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 3.0 is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global remote patient monitoring market into the following products:

Vital signs

Implantable

In 2017, the vital signs segment accounted for 90% of the global market and is projected to reach 91% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global remote patient monitoring market: Top emerging trend

The increasing popularity of m-health is an emerging trend in the remote patient monitoring market space. Mobile health is the practice of delivering healthcare through mobile devices such as patient monitoring devices, mobile phones, and PDAs. Factors such as increasing aging population, chronic diseases, healthcare costs, and regulatory norms are driving the adoption of mobile healthcare technologies. In addition, the increase in the penetration of mobile devices worldwide has supported the increasing adoption of mobile health technologies. Mobile health technologies help healthcare organizations reduce medical costs and utilize effective remote patient monitoring. Thus, the increased demand for mobile health because of the devices' convenience is likely to contribute to the growth of telemedicine market.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (vital signs and implantable)

Market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and home care)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Abbott, Boston Scientific, GE, Koninklijke Philips, and Medtronic)

