According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global laser aesthetics market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of working professionals is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Laser Aesthetics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global laser aesthetics market into the following products:

Body contouring devices

Laser resurfacing devices

In 2016, body contouring devices accounted for more than 41% share of the market. This was due to the growing demand from people to enhance their appearance and look healthy.

Global laser aesthetics market: Top emerging trend

The growth in medical tourism initiatives is an emerging trend in the laser aesthetics space. Medical tourism initiatives taken by governments have played a major role in the growth of the healthcare industry. Vital treatment areas of focus for medical tourism include cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, orthopedics, reproductive, cancer, and weight loss. These initiatives have allowed people to seek treatment in various countries due to factors such as cost, quality, and downtime of the procedure. Some countries that are popular for medical tourism initiatives include Costa Rica, Mexico, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Israel, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. These countries have witnessed many medical tourists over the years seeking treatments related to different areas such as cosmetic surgeries.

