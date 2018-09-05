Farfetch Limited Launches Initial Public Offering

LONDON, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch"), a leading technology platform for the global luxury fashion industry, announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 37,503,501 Class A ordinary shares, 30,056,495 of which are being offered by Farfetch and 7,447,006 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,525 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the initial public offering price. The initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Farfetch has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTCH."

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732518/Farfetch_Logo.jpg )



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.