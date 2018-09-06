Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

September 6, 2018 at 10.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Members of the Nomination Board

According to the decision of the Kemira Oyj's Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Board consists of representatives of the four largest shareholders of Kemira Oyj as of August 31 preceding the Annual General Meeting and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company as an expert member.



Based on the shareholder register of Kemira Oyj as of August 31, 2018, the shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Oras Invest Oy, Solidium Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.



The representatives of the four largest shareholders in the Nomination Board are:

-Annika Paasikivi, President and CEO, Oras Invest Oy

-Antti Mäkinen, CEO, Solidium Oy

-Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

-Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

and as an expert member Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of Kemira's Board of Directors

The tasks of the Nomination Board are annually

- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the Board of Directors;

- preparation of the proposal for the Annual General Meeting concerning the remuneration of the Board of Directors;

- identification of successor candidates for the members of the Board of Directors; and

- presentation of the proposal concerning the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting.

For more information, please contact



Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

