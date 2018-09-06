Company Deploys Digital Radio Systems in Ibiza, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche and 13 Greek Islands

High season of summer tourism brings millions of air travelers to the sunny beaches of Spain and Greece

Motorola Solutions is deploying new digital radio communications systems across Mediterranean airports for improved safety and coordination

The high season of summer holidays brings millions of tourists out to the sunny Mediterranean basin. With the increase of air travelers and heightened security measures, airports are under immense pressure to move passengers through terminals and onto their flights in the most efficient and safest way possible. Under this framework, Motorola Solutions is deploying state-of-the-art radio communications systems across the Mediterranean for improved security and efficiency.

Airports around the world work hard to achieve flawless, precise coordination and provide the best passenger experience. For this matter, it is essential to optimize information and resource allocation, which requires reliable communication solutions. Motorola Solutions' portfolio of devices offers complete flexibility to enable a smart airport: from TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) to DMR (Digital Mobile Radio) two-way radios to Industrial IoT for remote monitoring.

Motorola Solutions has already deployed a new MOTOTRBO Capacity Plus Multi-Site DMR system across 13 airports in Greece. This was achieved following a well coordinated preparation process, resulting in a quick transition to the new digital radio system in less than two hours at airports in Aktion, Chania, Kavala, Corfu, Kos, Mytilene, Mykonos, Rhodes, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki and Zakynthos.

In Spain, the airports of Ibiza, Malaga-Costa del Sol and Alicante-Elche will benefit from Motorola Solutions' public safety-grade DIMETRA TETRA systems. These new systems will help increase travelers' safety as well as the efficiency of ground operations. The advanced radio systems will bring enhanced voice and data communications to ground staff, security personnel, maintenance and operations teams.

Phil Jefferson, vice president Western Europe and North Africa at Motorola Solutions, said the company is seeing growth in airports' interest for advanced critical communications systems. "Airports across Europe have long been traditional users of our reliable radio communication solutions. Growing numbers of passengers in airports across the region means security and quality of service becomes a more challenging task. With advanced mission-critical radio systems, airport staff are better equipped to provide a safe and smooth travel experience for passengers."

