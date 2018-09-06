Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-09-06 / 10:22 *- A comprehensive range of renewable energy investment services* *- Alliance begins with special fund "Wind 1", which will have a volume of up to EUR 100 million* Neubiberg, 06. September 2018 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), based in the Munich suburb of Neubiberg, and Frankfurt-based J. C.Maxwell + Company GmbH (maxwell) have agreed to enter into an extensive cooperative alliance for institutional investments in renewable energy. Institutional investors will profit from the firms' combined and comprehensive range of customised advisory services and other services relating to investments in renewable energy plants. Professionally initiated and managed investments in solar power plants and wind farms are financially very attractive to institutional investors. Such investments offer further benefits under the Solvency II regulatory regime's special "qualified infrastructure" (QI) provisions. For lasting success, however, extensive expertise is indispensable. Critically important, apart from know-how in the field of renewable energies, is technical, fiscal and legal expertise, all of which Encavis AM and maxwell are now able to offer institutional investors from a single source. The areas of expertise offered by Encavis AM and maxwell perfectly complement one another. With their combined experience of more than three decades as investors in wind farms and solar power plants, both companies are pioneers of the German "energy transition". The new "Wind 1" fund, which has been sold exclusively by the Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) since the beginning of July, demonstrates the success of their alliance. Conceived as a reserved alternative investment fund (RAIF), this equity-based investment offer has a volume of up to EUR 100 million and is aimed at institutional investors who can commit EUR 3 million or more to the fund. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of onshore wind farms in Germany and France. Encavis AM is overseeing asset sourcing - the selection of suitable renewable energy plants - and therefore bears major responsibility for the "Wind 1" fund's investment strategy. Thanks to its many years of experience in this market, Encavis AM offers the fund exclusive access to projects, and it provides all of the services that a thorough due diligence process and these projects' financing structures entail. As the fund's initiator, maxwell is responsible for specific project design and serves on the sourcing committee as an expert consultant in matters relating to the energy supply industry. In addition to Encavis AM and maxwell, also LBBW is part of the sourcing committee. As a "green project", the "Wind 1" fund is especially attractive to institutional investors. Every single wind farm project fulfils the "qualified infrastructure" criterion, so that investments with investors' equity backing are privileged. From the perspective of Karsten Mieth, executive director of Encavis Asset Management AG, the cooperative arrangement offers a further benefit: "By bundling our activities and know-how, we, as an independent power producer operating Europe-wide, are further optimising our existing economies of scale in our acquisition and operation of renewable energy plants. This means that even risk-sensitive investors can achieve good returns in the dynamic energy markets." Anke Janousch, managing director of J.C.Maxwell + Company GmbH, says: "By maintaining an even balance between reflecting investor expectations and taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the renewable energy market, we combine the best of both worlds, affording institutional and strategic investors an opportunity for sustainable investments with stable cash flows." *About Encavis Asset Management AG*: Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors customised portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energy sources. The company has been investing successfully in this sector since 2006, acquiring for institutional investors more than 40 plants with a generating capacity of around 430 MW. The company covers the entire value chain from asset sourcing to operational management of the plants. Encavis Asset Management AG is a fully owned subsidiary of Encavis AG and, as part of the Encavis Group, profits from the latter's many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of Europe's leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energy sources. The company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and eight other European countries. The total generation capacity of the Encavis Group is currently more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW). The environmental, social and governance-related (ESG) achievements of Encavis AG have been rated by ISS-oekom, one of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies, and were awarded the ISS-oekom's Prime Label. For more information about the company please go to www.encavis.com [1]. *Contact:* *Encavis Asset Management AG* Tanja Van den Wouwer Client Relations & Marketing Manager Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025 Email: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com *About J.C.Maxwell + Company GmbH:* J.C.Maxwell + Company GmbH in Frankfurt specialises in the design and successful realisation of strategic investment projects and financial engineering. The company develops solutions for corporations, public institutions and investors, with a focus on infrastructure, energy and capital goods. The managing directors of maxwell have been working together successfully for nearly two decades. As the partners in maxwell have played an active role in shaping the market changes the energy sector has experienced over the last decade, they have a thorough understanding of energy-specific business models, generation technologies and sales markets. *Contact:* *J.C.Maxwell + Company GmbH* Anke Janousch Managing Director Tel.: +49 (0)69 3470 2890 Email: janousch@jcmaxwell.de *J.C.Maxwell + Company GmbH* Holger Mayer Managing Director Tel.: +49 (0)69 3470 2890 Email: mayer@jcmaxwell.de End of Media Release Issuer: Encavis Asset Management AG Key word(s): Finance 2018-09-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 