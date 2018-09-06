Europe's Biggest Apache Spark and AI Conference to Feature Leaders from Facebook, Nielsen, Shell, Ordnance Survey, Co-op and Zalando; Microsoft and Pure Storage Join as Top Sponsors

Databricks, the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark, today announced the keynote lineup for the newly expanded Spark + AI Summit Europe 2018, taking place in London from October 2nd to October 4th, 2018. Spark AI Summit is the leading event for data scientists, data engineers and business professionals to engage in discussions regarding data, analytics and practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The conference, formerly Spark Summit, has expanded this year from its roots as the primary conference for Apache Spark to include related machine learning and data technologies (including popular deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, SciKit-Learn and Deep Learning Pipelines) and practical AI use cases. Keynote presentations will include data and machine learning executives from Nielsen, Shell, Co-op, Ordnance Survey, and Zalando. To lead discussions on innovations in AI, the Spark AI Summit keynote lineup includes presentations from the founders of Databricks, who are the original creators of Apache Spark and MLflow, and a special guest from Facebook AI Research who is also the creator of the popular PyTorch open source deep learning framework. Microsoft and Pure Storage join Databricks as Diamond sponsors of the conference.

This year's conference will be moderated by Kat Hawkins, a reporter for the BBC's flagship technology program BBC Click. Kat will host this year's keynote presentations, which include:

Daniel Jeavons, General Manager, Advanced Analytics CoE at Shell Research Ltd

Mainak Mazumdar, Chief Research Officer at Nielsen

Caroline Bellamy, Chief Data Officer at Ordnance Survey

Soumith Chintala, Researcher at Facebook AI Research and Creator of PyTorch

Rob McKendrick, Head of Data at Co-op

Kshitij Kumar, Vice President of Data Infrastructure at Zalando

Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President of Azure Data at Microsoft

The conference will also feature these keynotes from Databricks executives:

Ali Ghodsi, Co-founder and CEO, on the power of Unified Analytics

Matei Zaharia, Co-founder and Chief Technologist, on MLflow innovations

Reynold Xin, Chief Architect, on Apache Spark innovations including Project Hydrogen for machine learning

Ion Stoica, Executive Chairman, on Unified Analytics in healthcare and life sciences

Michael Armbrust, Software Engineer and Lead Developer SparkSQL, on Databricks Delta and bringing reliability to data lakes

Zaharia, the original creator of Apache Spark, will provide an update on the latest innovation to his more recent machine learning creation: MLflow. The end-to-end machine learning workflow was first introduced to the industry this year at Spark AI Summit in San Francisco. MLflow is an open source, cross-cloud framework that can dramatically simplify the machine learning workflow.

"This is an exciting year because we've expanded the conference to include a range of machine learning technology topics and practical training, tutorials and real world use cases for operationalizing AI," said Rick Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer at Databricks. "The entire industry is eager to unify disparate data science and data engineering teams and this is really the one conference that brings those disciplines together. The Spark AI Summit Europe is a one-stop-shop for all data experts to practically apply the best tools in data and AI."

About Databricks

Databricks' mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by unifying Data Science, Engineering and Business. Databricks' founders started the Spark research project at UC Berkeley that later became Apache Spark. Databricks provides a Unified Analytics Platform powered by Apache Spark for data science teams to collaborate with data engineering and lines of business to build data products. Users achieve faster time-to-value with Databricks by creating analytic workflows that go from ETL and interactive exploration to production. The company also makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by providing a fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks, venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, NEA and Battery Ventures, among others, has a global customer base that includes Viacom, Shell and HP. For more information, visit www.databricks.com.

