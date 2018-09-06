LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), LTE solutions provider Telrad Networks, and wireless device-maker Gemtek, have joined forces to design and deliver devices to support the CBRS (citizens broadband radio service) spectrum band. The three companies are members of the CBRS Alliance, an organization founded to promote LTE services in the shared 3.5 GHz CBRS spectrum band. CBRS Alliance members include all four leading US mobile operators, leading chipmakers, as well as many of the industry's leading OEMs and ODMs. The first products to be introduced by Telrad, Gemtek, and Sequans are an ODU (outdoor unit) by Telrad, and an IDU (indoor unit) by Gemtek. Both of these are based on Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-A Cat 6 Platform.

"Working with Telrad and Gemtek on solutions for the CBRS spectrum has yielded two very powerful and feature-rich LTE devices," said Hugues Waldburger, VP of Sequans' broadband business unit. "The shared CBRS spectrum represents a very important market opportunity that is coming to life rapidly, thanks to the driving support of key operators and leaders like Telrad and Gemtek who have been at the forefront of addressing this market."

"We chose Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced technology on which to base our new ODU for the CBRS band because Sequans is a strong leader in 3.5 GHz solutions," said Chris Daniels, president of the Wireless Division, Telrad Networks. "Cassiopeia includes native support for LTE band 48 and Sequans has a long and successful track record of deployed devices operating at this frequency."

"Cassiopeia is one of the most flexible and versatile LTE platforms in the industry and we are very pleased with how it performs in our new CPE, said Fred Yeh, CTO, Gemtek. "In addition to CBRS band support, Cassiopeia delivers the high throughput and carrier aggregation as necessary for broadband CPE and other high performance LTE devices."

Telrad Outdoor Unit (ODU) CPE9000

The CPE9000 operates in the 3.4-3.8 GHz or 2.3-2.7 GHz frequency bands, and is especially suited for the CBRS band in the United States. It conforms to the 3GPP Release 10/11 standards, and is an LTE Carrier Aggregation Category 6 CPE, which supports 64 QAM uplink capabilities increasing the uplink data rate by up to 50%. It supports fully ruggedized IP67 design, high gain 15dBi embedded antenna, uplink 64 QAM, QoS for multiple services in Layer 2/3 with optional residential gateway supporting WiFi 11ac, 1Gbps LAN ports and VoIP.

Gemtek Indoor Unit (IDU) WLTFSM-136 B48

The Gemtek Indoor CPE delivers LTE and Wi-Fi in a sleek and elegant desktop unit. It delivers LTE DL Category 6, UL Cat 5 throughput and 20+20 MHz DL carrier aggregation based on Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced Platform. In addition to LTE and Wi-Fi, the Gemtek CPE supports VoLTE via RJ-11 and includes two RJ-45 Ethernet ports. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/b/g/n with 2×2 MIMO as AC1200. The CPE is state-of-the-art, embedding both LTE and Wi-Fi antennas, and including Gemtek's field proven networking stacks with OTA management.

Sequans' Cassiopeia LTE-Advanced platform is compliant with 3GPP Release 10 specifications. It supports a frequency range from 170 MHz up to 3.8 GHz. Cassiopeia supports highly flexible dual-carrier aggregation that allows the combination of any two carriers of any size up to 20 MHz each, contiguous or non-contiguous, inter-band or intra-band. Cassiopeia also supports other Release 10 enhancements such as new MIMO schemes, enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC) schemes for heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and improvements to eMBMS (evolved multimedia broadcast multicast service) or LTE broadcast. Cassiopeia features Sequans' advanced receiver technology for improved performance. Cassiopeia can support additional optional features, including envelope tracking and secure boot, at customer request.

