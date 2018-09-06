Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2018) - iCo Therapeutics ("iCo" or the "Company") (TSXV: ICO) (OTCQB: ICOTF), today announced additional positive pharmacokinetic data from its recent Phase 1 study of its Oral Amphotericin B (Oral Amp B) candidate. Previously the Company reported that Oral Amp B achieved a median Cmax of 28 ng/mL and AUC0-inf of 1030 hr*ng/mL at the lowest dose of Oral Amphotericin B of 100 mg, demonstrating superiority of area under the concentration time curve from time zero to infinity, when compared to published 200 mg, 400 mg and 800 mg oral cochleate formulation data by the closest competitor. Today iCo reported a median AUC0-inf of 2029 hr*ng/mL at the 400 mg dose of Oral Amphotericin B, representing an approximate doubling of the critical AUC0-inf measure at an increased dose. The Company intends to study both the 100 mg and 400 mg dose in the next clinical study. In its Phase 1 study 100 mg, 200 mg, 400 mg and 800 mg doses were studied.

Stated Dr. Peter Hnik "The prolonged plasma half-life and increased AUC as a function of dose suggests that the oral Amphotericin B formulation has a long circulation time which may result in the ability of the formulation to increase Amphotericin B tissue concentrations within infected tissues without the associated GI, liver and kidney toxicity".

iCo Therapeutics also announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City. iCo Therapeutics Management will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

Date: September 4-6, 2018

Time: 3:50 PM - 4:15 PM (Eastern Time)

Location: Louis XVI A (Second Floor); St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City

Additionally the presentation, including graphical 100 mg and 400 mg data, will be posted on the Company's website: www.icotherapeutics.com immediately after the presentation.

About iCo Therapeutics

iCo Therapeutics identifies existing development stage assets for use in underserved ocular and infectious diseases. Such assets may exhibit utility in non-ophthalmic conditions outside the Company's core focus areas and if so the Company will seek to capture further value via partnerships, such as its partnership with Immune Pharmaceuticals, which is in several Phase 2 studies involving iCo-008. iCo shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "ICOTF".

For more information, visit the Company website at: www.icotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

