Today, Panda Green Energy Group Limited posted its results for the first half of the business year 2018. The company made itself a name when it started constructing Panda-shaped solar parks in 2017.Revenue and EBITDA both grew, due to increasing installed capacity and improved operation and maintenance, Panda Green Energy says in its semi-annual statement. Specifically, revenue increased from US$101 million in 1H 2017, to $161 million in 1H 2018, while EBITDA grew year-on-year (YoY), from $81 million to $129 million, due to a 27% expansion through self-development and acquisitions. The average ...

