Unchainet: The UNET Security Token - Real-Time Cloud Infrastructure Sharing in Blockchain Now a Reality

Over the years Cloud computing has steadily emerged to be the go-to platform for performing mission-critical processes. Reports from BVP suggest that the cloud services market will exceed the $500 billion market Cap by 2020.

Cloud computing was initially introduced as a way to help business leverage on extensive computing power without breaking the bank. This has not been the case as several could companies charge a premium for accessing their services.

Widespread business adoption of the cloud is still hindered as CIO's demand more accountability, security, and reliability from cloud services providers if they are to migrate their applications on to the cloud.

While the possibilities for cloud are endless, many recent reports have suggested that almost 30% of the cloud servers are underutilized.

Blockchain and Cloud Computing

Blockchain would be a solution to many of the shortcomings of the cloud. Blockchain integration promises to improve business adoption of cloud platforms. Companies would get much-needed data security and will be helped by reduced costs. Decentralization would also allow for better transparency.

The heterogeneous cloud platform powered by blockchain

Leveraging on Blockchain, Unchainet aims to connect underutilized server systems with businesses in need of computing power.

Unchainet's software application can be used by anyone looking to share their computing infrastructure on the cloud. Unchainet's network would include, data centers, individual providers, crypto miners, and other participants thus creating a heterogeneous and decentralized computing infrastructure. Businesses and individual users can use the cloud marketplace to get instant access to cloud computing services. Users can also migrate from their existing platforms into Unchainet's application platform. Unchainet's cloud marketplace aims to disrupt the cloud computing industry and compete with the likes of AWS and Microsoft.

Unchainet is built on the blockchain, which has several advantages including transparency, data security, fast transaction speeds, and reduced prices. Apart from all this, Unchainet's QoS chain would also enable real-time network monitoring and quality control. Powering all this is the UNET Security token, which will be utilized for all purchases in Unchainet's cloud marketplace.

The UNET Security Token

The UNET token is an ERC-20 based Cryptocurrency which will primarily be used to acquire cloud computing services. Users can also opt for spot purchases using the UNET token where they instant access to required computing power.

The UNET token also facilitates access to big data processing, website hosting, machine learning, server app hosting on the Unchainet platform.

UNET tokens can be purchased by using popular digital assets like bitcoin or USD using the Unchainet client platform. The token can also be used for P2P transactions, for facilitating micropayments and can be traded on exchanges.

The UNET token sale has already commenced with its value set at 0.23 USD. 200 million UNET tokens will get issued from which 134 million will be made available through the token sale.

Conclusion

By offering a decentralized cloud infrastructure, Unchainet will make cloud computing accessible to individuals and startups while existing businesses can secure data ownership through its blockchain. It also gives miners and other providers a seamless way to transfer their unused processing power to the needed individuals.

Finally, the UNET token facilitates purchases in the Unchainet marketplace to bring down transaction computing costs and will also provide access to various platforms and services in the marketplace while simultaneously working as a micropayments solution.

