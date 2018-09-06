Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit Launches Restyled Guestrooms and Upgraded Services

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Ideally located in the heart of Bangkok city, Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit has refreshed all 325 guestrooms and suites with new touches. For that perfect balance of simplicity and sophistication, Pullman has restyled all rooms and suites with brand-new, wood flooring. Think sleek lines, suave leather upholstery and a warm, soothing colour palette. This Bangkok Hotel offers a space designed for business and for pleasure. The guestrooms and suites also boast plush beds and dramatic views of the Bangkok skyline.

Connectivity by Pullman provides complimentary Wi-Fi. From handy mobile and comfortable desks to spacious bathrooms and bathtubs with C.O.Bigelow body care products, Pullman has all the amenities one needs for the perfect work-life blend.

Good food, like good work, is a must at Pullman. Tapas Vino is being reintroduced as a casual and fun dining spot with 40 seats. Restyled with a layout and furnishings, this tapas restaurant in Bangkok features an open kitchen and serves up creative tapas, smoky charcuteries, and succulent grilled meats - all offered in a shared-plate dining experience which allows guests to enjoy in a welcoming and homey atmosphere.

A tennis court and a series of boot camp classes are now a part of the new fitness programme at Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit. Guests can mix it up and enjoy a range of outdoor training, as well as indoor workouts - because Pullman understands the importance of personal well-being.

"To create a better guest experience, we have decided to freshen up and restyle of our guestrooms and suites, dining options and fitness solutions," explains General Manager Rod Munro. Coupled with the convenience of our location, close connectivity to the city's major train lines and the outstanding services, we present an exciting playground for the global travellers who are seeking for that switched-on experience in Bangkok.

Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit is adjacent to Asoke Junction, where the Asoke BTS SkyTrain Station and Sukhumvit MRT Train Station are located. Only 25 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

