Canadian Solar Inc. says it has entered into agreements with Dr. Shawn Qu and several unidentified potential equity partners regarding the plans to take the manufacturer private. It has also sold 30 MW worth of PV plants to its infrastructure fund in Japan.In the latest installment of Canadian Solar's privatization plans, the company has today said that the Special Committee, formed when chief executive, chairman and largest shareholder, Shawn Qu first unveiled his intentions last December, is continuing to assess the proposed transaction. Specifically, in a filing to the U.S. Securities and ...

